J-K, Ladakh reeling under crisis due to abrogation of Article 370, COIVD-19: Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said the entire Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh region is reeling under political and economic crisis due to the abrogation of the erstwhile state’s special status, COVID-19 situation and ravaging impact of severe weather conditions on horticulture and allied sectors.

He claimed that only his party can realise the level of belligerence that Jammu and Kashmir has suffered.

''People of the state are caught in a deadly quagmire of economic and political uncertainty. Administrative unaccountability and development stagnation have become the norm of the day. The mislaid rules, regulations, and off-hand orders have put Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh on the path of terminal alienation,'' Abdullah said addressing a virtual meeting of NC leaders.

He said it was his party that had firmly established the erstwhile state on democratic and constitutional foundations and would not give in on the peaceful struggle for the restoration of “our rights”.

''The seeds of an empowered Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh were sown by us,” Abdullah said.

He said his party's priority will remain the restoration of Article 370 of the Constitution and statehood to J-K.

''The idea of fostering peace, prosperity and development in J-K is elusive until people's infringed constitutional rights aren't restored. There can be no trade-off between the political aspirations of the people and development; both have to go hand in hand. There is no shift in our party agenda on serving people, and protecting the unique political and cultural identity of Jammu and Kashmir,” the NC leader said.

Abdullah exhorted the party functionaries to give support to the efforts of the administration in the battle against COVID-19.

“We haven't won the battle against Covid yet. We are halfway towards eliminating it, the war is on. It requires strengthening of testing, tracing and treatment mechanisms.

''Stepping up of vaccination drives also holds the key towards improving the herd immunity. The administration is doing its best in combating the menace, a lot needs to be done. But people cannot absolve themselves of their duties,” he said.

