Left Menu

BJP takes potshots at Maha govt over U-turn on restrictions

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 22:59 IST
BJP takes potshots at Maha govt over U-turn on restrictions
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday took a swipe at the Maharashtra government's flip- flop over lifting of coronavirus restrictions, asking whether it happened because ministers wanted to take credit for the announcement.

The state government on Thursday evening clarified that the existing restrictions have not been lifted, contrary to the announcement made by minister Vijay Wadettiwar.

''What's open and what's closed? Lock or unlock? Immaturity or Credit seeking?'' Fadnavis tweeted.

He also wondered what should people believe, a press conference or a press note.

He was referring to Wadettiwar's press conference which was followed by a clarification note from the chief minister's office.

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said the ministers and chief minister should not forget that daily wage workers, office- goers and the labourer class are suffering most because of the restrictions.

''The ministers are busy with credit seeking but the government should not forget that it will have to pay a heavy price for this in coming days,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Cyprus checkpoints linking Greek and Turkish sides to reopen Friday - UN

Cyprus checkpoints linking Greek and Turkish sides to reopen Friday - UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021