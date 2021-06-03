White House says can close gap with Republicans in infrastructure talks

Left Menu

The White House believes it can close the gap with Republicans in negotiations on a big infrastructure package, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday after President Joe Biden suggested dropping his plans to hike corporate tax rates as high as 28%. Psaki told reporters that Biden had suggested setting a minimum tax rate for companies at 15% as one option to facilitate an agreement with Republicans, but was keeping its options open as the negotiations continued. "This is not a new idea.

"This is not a new idea. This is a component of what he's proposed for a pay-for that he's lifting up as a question as to whether they can agree to that," Psaki said. "That's what he's putting forward as an idea."

