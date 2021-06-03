White House says Israel to remain key strategic partner
Israel will remain an important strategic partner for the United States, the White House said on Thursday when asked whether U.S. policy would change if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was replaced after his 12-year run as premier.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki told a regular briefing that the political formation of Israel's new government was up to the parties involved.
"Israel will remain an important strategic partner, one where you have an abiding security relationship, and that will continue," Psaki said.
