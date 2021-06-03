Left Menu

BJP holds agitation in Aurangabad over quota issue; case filed

An offence was registered against Maharashtra BJP MLA and former minister Atul Save and 22 others for holding an agitation here on Thursday in violation in norms which are in place in view of the coronavirus pandemic, a police official said.

The BJP staged the agitation over the OBC reservation issue in the Kranti Chowk area of Aurangabad city in the morning.

In the afternoon, an offence was registered at the Kranti Chowk police station in connection with the agitation, the official told.

The offence was registered under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and also under the Maharashtra Police Act, he said.

Besides Save, former Assembly speaker Haribhau Bagade and local BJP leaders Bhagwan Ghadamode, Govind Kendre and Sanjay Kanekar, among others, were named in the case, the official said.

