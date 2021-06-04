Alleging harassment by superior, IAS officer announces resignation as Mysuru municipal commissioner

IAS officer Shilpa Nag on Thursday announced her resignation as the municipal commissioner of Mysuru, alleging harassment by the deputy commissioner over the pandemic management.

In a press conference, Nag said, ''Today I am resigning. There is no conducive atmosphere for me to discharge my duties. No one should ever face a situation like this.'' Rejecting the allegation of harassment as untrue, deputy commissioner of Mysuru district Rohini Sindhuri said, ''The Mysuru City Corporation was submitting unsigned and contradictory ward-wise COVID-19 figures on new cases, deaths and active cases. I had ordered that same be rectified.'' Sindhuri also said that Nag had of late stopped attended coronavirus review meetings convened by her.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)