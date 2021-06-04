Left Menu

Alleging harassment by superior, IAS officer announces resignation as Mysuru municipal commissioner

No one should ever face a situation like this. Rejecting the allegation of harassment as untrue, deputy commissioner of Mysuru district Rohini Sindhuri said, The Mysuru City Corporation was submitting unsigned and contradictory ward-wise COVID-19 figures on new cases, deaths and active cases. I had ordered that same be rectified. Sindhuri also said that Nag had of late stopped attended coronavirus review meetings convened by her.

PTI | Mysuru | Updated: 04-06-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 00:31 IST
IAS officer Shilpa Nag on Thursday announced her resignation as the municipal commissioner of Mysuru, alleging harassment by the deputy commissioner over the pandemic management.

In a press conference, Nag said, ''Today I am resigning. There is no conducive atmosphere for me to discharge my duties. No one should ever face a situation like this.'' Rejecting the allegation of harassment as untrue, deputy commissioner of Mysuru district Rohini Sindhuri said, ''The Mysuru City Corporation was submitting unsigned and contradictory ward-wise COVID-19 figures on new cases, deaths and active cases. I had ordered that same be rectified.'' Sindhuri also said that Nag had of late stopped attended coronavirus review meetings convened by her.

