Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

No seditious conspiracy charges emerge in U.S. Capitol riots cases

Nearly five months after hundreds of Donald Trump supporters launched a deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors have not carried out an early threat to charge some participants with seditious conspiracy. They may never do so, according to a law enforcement official and legal experts, because of prosecutors' past difficulty in securing convictions on those charges against far-right activists.

U.S. traffic deaths soar to 38,680 in 2020; highest yearly total since 2007

U.S. traffic deaths soared after coronavirus lockdowns ended in 2020, hitting the highest yearly total since 2007 as more Americans engaged in unsafe behavior on U.S. roads, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Thursday. For all of 2020, 38,680 people died on U.S. roads - up 7.2% or nearly 2,600 more than in 2019, even though Americans drove 13% fewer miles, preliminary data showed. The fatality rate hit 1.37 deaths per 100 million miles, the highest figure since 2006.

Attack on U.S. Capitol caused $1.5 million in damage, prosecutors say

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday said the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol caused $1.5 million in damages and indicated that individuals accused of participating in the riot will be asked to foot the bill. The Justice Department disclosed the $1.5 million figure in a letter to a defense lawyer for Paul Allard Hodgkins, a Florida man who pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of obstructing an official proceeding.

Ex-Treasury employee gets prison for leaks on Trump campaign officials

A former senior U.S. Treasury Department employee who pleaded guilty to conspiring to give a reporter sensitive information about Donald Trump's onetime campaign chairman Paul Manafort and others was sentenced on Thursday to six months in prison. Natalie Mayflower Sours Edwards, a former senior adviser in Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods in Manhattan.

Biden outlines plan to quickly share 25 million COVID-19 vaccines with world

The White House laid out a plan for the United States to share 25 million surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to the world, with the first shots shipping as soon as Thursday, and said it would ease other countries' access to U.S.-made supplies for vaccine production. President Joe Biden said the United States would give the vaccines without expectation of political favors in return. The dose shipments are the first of some 80 million COVID-19 vaccines that Biden has pledged to provide internationally this month as concern grows about the huge disparity in vaccination rates between advanced economies and developing countries.

Biden proposes 15% corporate minimum tax to win Republican backing of infrastructure plan

U.S. President Joe Biden offered to scrap his proposed corporate tax hike during negotiations with Republicans, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, in what would be a major concession by the Democratic president as he works to hammer out an infrastructure deal. Biden offered to drop plans to raise corporate tax rates as high as 28% and instead set a minimum 15% tax rate aimed at ensuring all companies pay taxes, sources said.

Minneapolis crews clearing intersection where George Floyd was murdered

Work crews in Minneapolis on Thursday took down barricades that had stopped most vehicles from driving through the intersection where George Floyd was murdered by a police officer just over a year ago, though activists quickly replaced them with makeshift barriers. Some activists oppose the city's effort to reopen the intersection at Chicago Avenue and 38th Street to vehicles. It has been closed off since the murder, a kind of autonomous zone in the middle of the city known as George Floyd Square.

U.S. appeals court rules Trump policy improperly denied protection to walruses

A U.S. federal appeals court ruled on Thursday that the Trump administration improperly denied Endangered Species Act protections to Pacific walruses, animals reliant on diminishing Arctic sea ice for survival. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under the Obama administration concluded in 2011 that designating walruses as "threatened" under the wildlife protection law was warranted, and the marine mammal was put in line for formal listing.

Sheriff's deputies in Minneapolis fatally shoot murder suspect -local media

Sheriff's deputies in Minneapolis shot and killed a suspect wanted for murder on Thursday afternoon in a parking garage, an incident that drew a small protest nearby, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. The shooting by Hennepin County sheriff's deputies occurred in the city's Uptown neighborhood on the fifth floor of a parking facility. Minneapolis police were not involved in the incident, the newspaper reported.

F. Lee Bailey, lawyer at O.J. Simpson 'trial of the century,' dies at 87

F. Lee Bailey, who brought drama, swagger and cunning to the courtroom in representing football star O.J. Simpson, heiress Patty Hearst and the "Boston Strangler" suspect before his career ended in disbarment, died on Thursday. He was 87. Bailey died in Georgia, said Peter Horstmann, an attorney and former associate. Bailey was in a hospice there, TMZ quoted his son as saying

