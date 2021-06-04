Left Menu

Guatemalan judge linked to graft case ascends to top court

Giammattei also defended Vasquez in the interview, arguing that he enjoyed the support of thousands of lawyers who voted for him to be their representative on the Constitutional Court. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is leading Washington's efforts to tackle the root causes of mass migration from Central America, which includes a major anti-corruption focus along with a possible $4 billion regional aid package.

Reuters | Guatemala City | Updated: 04-06-2021 08:54 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 08:54 IST
Guatemalan judge linked to graft case ascends to top court
  • Country:
  • Guatemala

A Guatemalan judge accused of ties to an influence peddling scheme was sworn in to the country's top court on Thursday, just days before a visit by the U.S. vice president that is expected to focus on regional anti-corruption efforts. Judge Nester Vasquez took the oath to serve on the five-member Constitutional Court in front of lawmakers in Congress who ratified his controversial appointment earlier this week.

Vasquez's appointment came after an autonomous anti-corruption prosecutor alleged in February that his prior appointment to a lower court in 2014 was tainted by illicit lobbying of officials and lawmakers.. Vasquez has made no public remarks on the accusation and is now immune from prosecution.

In an interview with Reuters published on Wednesday, President Alejandro Giammattei criticized the graft prosecutor, Juan Francisco Sandoval, for what he described as politicizing the administration of justice. Giammattei also defended Vasquez in the interview, arguing that he enjoyed the support of thousands of lawyers who voted for him to be their representative on the Constitutional Court.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is leading Washington's efforts to tackle the root causes of mass migration from Central America, which includes a major anti-corruption focus along with a possible $4 billion regional aid package. She is set to arrive in Guatemala on Sunday and meet with Giammattei on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021