CM Kejriwal to discuss preparations for possible third wave of COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 10:40 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called two meetings on Friday to discuss preparations for the possible third wave of coronavirus.

''The CM will meet the expert committee at 11 and the preparation committee at 3,” the CM’s office said in a tweet. The Delhi government had on May 27 set up a 13-member committee to prepare an action plan for a possible third wave of COVID-19 after assessing the current status and projected requirement of the health infrastructure such as hospitals, oxygen plants and drug supplies in the city.

Another eight-member expert committee was set up to devise a strategy for mitigation and management of the third wave of COVID-19.

