Delhi HC dismisses plea to derecognise YSR Congress Party

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a plea by the Anna YSR Congress party seeking de-recognition of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSR Congress Party for using the "YSR" acronym.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 11:47 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a plea by the Anna YSR Congress party seeking de-recognition of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSR Congress Party for using the "YSR" acronym. A bench of Justice Prateek Jalan said that the Anna YSR Congress Party plea is without merit and dismissed it.

The court was hearing a petition moved by Anna YSR Congress party which sought directions to the Election Commission to withdraw the recognition of YSR Congress Party over the wrongful use of the acronym. The Anna YSR Congress party was represented by the senior advocate Minakshi Arora and advocate Vipin Nair. The plea said that it has been a registered political party in Andhra Pradesh since September 29, 2015.

In the 2019 General Election, it contested under its name "Anna YSR Congress Party" under the symbol of a plough, the plea said. It further submitted that Jagan's YSR Congress party is a registered political party under the name "Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party" since January 11, 2011, and is currently the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh.

The Anna YSR Congress Party, in its plea, has opposed the use of the acronym "YSR" in the letterheads of the ruling party of Andhra Pradesh. The Anna YSR Congress Party contended that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party was registered in the name of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party and alleged that it is illegally using the letterheads with the acronym of YSR Congress Party. (ANI)

