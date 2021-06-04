Left Menu

Ex-Telangana Minister resigns from TRS; says ready to relinquish MLA post

In addition to the partys membership, as I said earlier youTelangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao dont have to remove me.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-06-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 11:53 IST
Ex-Telangana Minister resigns from TRS; says ready to relinquish MLA post
Image Credit: ANI
Hyderabad, Jun 4 (PTI): Senior TRS leader and former Telangana Health Minister Etala Rajender on Friday said he is resigning from the party's membership and will give up the MLA post also in future.

Rajender was recently shunted out of the cabinet following complaints that firms owned by his family members grabbed assigned lands.

''After 19 years of association with the party I am resigning to the party and membership. In addition to the party's membership, as I said earlier you(Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao) don't have to remove me. I will give up my MLA post. I will announce my plan of action after discussing with my followers,'' he told reporters.

Rajender was in touch with the top brass of BJP and reportedly met top leaders of the saffron party recently in the national capital.

Rajender was one of the few senior leaders associated with the TRS party ever since its inception twodecades ago.

He alleged that no minister in KCR's cabinet can take independent decisions as everything is controlled by the chief minister.

Rajender said several leaders are ready to leave the ruling party and sail along with him.PTI GDK SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

