Right for G7 meeting to take place in person, precautions under review - minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-06-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 12:10 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British housing minister Robert Jenrick said that it was right that the G7 meeting of advanced economies should take place in person and that there were precautions in place to keep it COVID-19 safe with the situation kept under review.

"Proper precautions are being put in place to make sure that those people who do come are being tested regularly and so on but of course these things are kept under review," Jenrick told Times Radio on Friday.

"It is important for international leaders to meet to discuss the issues of the day," he said.

