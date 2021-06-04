China rejects Blinken's statement on Tiananmen anniversary, says interferes in internal affairs
China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said China rejected U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's comments on the anniversary of the 1989 crackdown by Chinese troops on pro-democracy protesters in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square.
Blinken's statement interferes with China's internal affairs, he said, speaking at a regular news briefing.
"June 4 is the 32nd anniversary of the PRC's deadly crackdown in Tiananmen Square, killing thousands of protesters simply calling for their rights and freedoms to be respected. Human rights are universal, and all governments must protect and promote them," Blinken had posted on Twitter.
