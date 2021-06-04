Belarus' Tsikhanouskaya calls on EU, UK, US to jointly pressure Lukashenko
The United States, Britain, and the European Union should act jointly to put more pressure on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his government, Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya told Reuters on Friday.
She added that she had not received a formal invitation to attend the G7 meeting in Britain this month but was confident that the Belarus opposition's issues would be raised and addressed at the meeting.
