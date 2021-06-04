Gehlot asks Centre for timely supply of black fungus injections
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday asked the Centre to supply Amphotericin B injections used for the treatment of black fungus in a time-bound manner. Like Remdesivir injections, the Central government has taken the responsibility of allocating Amphotericin B injection to states.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday asked the Centre to supply Amphotericin B injections used for the treatment of black fungus in a time-bound manner. ''Like Remdesivir injections, the Central government has taken the responsibility of allocating Amphotericin B injection to states. But the states are not getting the injections on time which is causing a lot of trouble to the patients,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.
“If this injection is given to the patient in time, then their life can be saved,” he added. Gehlot appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to ensure the availability of Amphotericin B injections so that patients can be treated on time.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Harsh Vardhan
- Ashok Gehlot
- Hindi
- Gehlot
ALSO READ
Dr Harsh Vardhan reviews public health response to COVID-19 with 9 States/UTs
India will be in a position to vaccinate its adult population by end of 2021: Harsh Vardhan
Your statement on allopathy can break morale of healthcare workers, weaken our fight against Covid: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to Ramdev.
Harsh Vardhan calls continuous decline in India's COVID tally a 'positive sign'
Withdrawal of yoga guru Ramdev's remarks against allopathic medicine shows his maturity: Dr Harsh Vardhan