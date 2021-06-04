Left Menu

Gehlot asks Centre for timely supply of black fungus injections

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday asked the Centre to supply Amphotericin B injections used for the treatment of black fungus in a time-bound manner. Like Remdesivir injections, the Central government has taken the responsibility of allocating Amphotericin B injection to states.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-06-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 13:52 IST
Gehlot asks Centre for timely supply of black fungus injections
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday asked the Centre to supply Amphotericin B injections used for the treatment of black fungus in a time-bound manner. ''Like Remdesivir injections, the Central government has taken the responsibility of allocating Amphotericin B injection to states. But the states are not getting the injections on time which is causing a lot of trouble to the patients,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

“If this injection is given to the patient in time, then their life can be saved,” he added. Gehlot appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to ensure the availability of Amphotericin B injections so that patients can be treated on time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021