Left Menu

Former Telangana Minister Etela Rajender resigns from TRS

Former Telangana Minister Etela Rajender along with a few other local Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders resigned from the party on Friday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 04-06-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 14:13 IST
Former Telangana Minister Etela Rajender resigns from TRS
Former Telangana Minister Etela Rajender. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Telangana Minister Etela Rajender along with a few other local Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders resigned from the party on Friday. Rajender, one of the founding members of the TRS will soon submit his resignation as MLA to the Speaker.

Earlier on Monday, sources had confirmed that Rajender would meet BJP national President JP Nadda and join the ruling party at the Centre in Delhi. The way for Rajender's entry into BJP has already been cleared at the local level and now after the meeting with Nadda, it will be official, said sources.

Rajender was expelled from the Cabinet by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and TRS President recently after allegations of land grabbing against him. Following this incident, more allegations were made against Rajender and his family and cases were also registered. Sources said Rajender has been in consultation with leaders of both BJP and Congress after his expulsion.

According to sources, several rounds of meetings have already been held with Telangana BJP's senior leader and Union Minister of State for Home Kishan Reddy regarding the entry of Rajender into the party. Rajender was the finance minister during KCR's first term. In the second term, KCR gave him the portfolio of Health.

Rajender is the top leader of Telangana's strongest OBC community "Mudiraj", one reason why both BJP and Congress are courting him to join their respective parties, sources said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021