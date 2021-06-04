Tsikhanouskaya says more sanctions on Belarus are needed
More sanctions on Belarus are needed to put pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko and his government, Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said in Warsaw on Friday. "Sanctions (are) the most powerful element of pressure on the regime. I'm sure that additional, wide package of sanctions has to be imposed to put much more pressure on the regime," Tsikhanouskaya told a conference.
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 04-06-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 14:26 IST
- Country:
- Poland
More sanctions on Belarus are needed to put pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko and his government, Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said in Warsaw on Friday.
"Sanctions (are) the most powerful element of pressure on the regime. Strong sanctions will make the regime stop violence. I'm sure that additional, wide package of sanctions has to be imposed to put much more pressure on the regime," Tsikhanouskaya told a conference.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Warsaw
- Lukashenko
- Sviatlana
- Alexander
- Belarusian
- Tsikhanouskaya
- Belarus
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK's Raab says Lukashenko must be held to account for jet incident
Soccer-Alexander-Arnold could switch to England midfield role: Southgate
Lukashenko accuses 'ill-wishers' of trying to harm Belarus
Soccer-Alexander-Arnold in 33-man provisional England Euro 2020 squad
Lukashenko must pay "bitter price", says Germany's Maas