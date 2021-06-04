PM Modi speaks to Milkha Singh, enquires about his health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, who has been ailing, to enquire about his health. Modi expressed hope that Singh, who was on Thursday admitted to a Chandigarh hospital, will be back soon to bless and inspire athletes, who will be participating in the Tokyo Olympics, government sources said. Fondly called ''flying Sikh'', Singh, who recently contracted COVID-19 infection, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital due to dipping levels of oxygen. The 91-year-old is in a stable condition.

Singh's son Jeev Milkha Singh, a well known professional golfer, expresses thanks to Modi for calling up his father to enquire after his health. He tweeted, ''Many thanks to Prime Minister @narendramodi for taking time out from his busy schedule and call dad to find out about his health. Dad had to shifted back to the hospital yesterday. He is stable.And once again, thank you also to everyone who has kept him in their thoughts.'' PTI KR DV DV

