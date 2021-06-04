Left Menu

Doctors need protection from Covid, BJP govt's callousness: Rahul Gandhi

Save the saviours, he said on Twitter.Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also attacked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for asking all states to speak in one voice on vaccines.All I ask Jagan is who made the vaccine issue Union vs States

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 15:18 IST
Doctors need protection from Covid, BJP govt's callousness: Rahul Gandhi
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Critical of the government's handling of Covid, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said doctors need protection from coronavirus and the BJP dispensation's callousness as he appealed to save them.

Gandhi has criticized the government's policies to check the spread of the pandemic and the vaccination drive.

''Doctors need protection from coronavirus as well as BJP governments' callousness. Save the saviors,'' he said on Twitter.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also attacked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for asking all states to speak in one voice on vaccines.

''All I ask Jagan is: who made the vaccine issue Union vs States? Who unilaterally decided the Union government will abdicate vaccinating 18-44-year-olds? Why weren't states consulted before this policy was rolled out? Why don't you ask the PM these questions,'' Ramesh questioned him.

Reddy had said that in a ''states versus Union'' situation, the chief ministers should ''speak in a single voice'' on vaccines and urged them not to indulge in politics by pointing fingers at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote a letter to all chief ministers for a consensus on centralized procurement of vaccines by the Government of India given the challenges faced by states. ''Spoke to some CMs who shared my views. No state is safe unless all states adopt vaccination as a top priority and execute it on war-footing,'' he had said. Some non-NDA ruled chief ministers have criticized the Centre over its vaccination policy and urged the central government to procure vaccines for them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021