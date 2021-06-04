Vigilance officials record statement of BJP leader Abdullakutty

Sleuths of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Friday took the statement of BJP national vice-president A P Abdullakutty in connection with alleged corruption in a show conducted at the famous St Angelo Fort in Kannur district.

Vigilance officials reached Abdullakutty's residence in Pallikunnu near here and took his statement.

The BJP leader welcomed the vigilance probe into the corruption and said all those who have committed financial irregularities in connection with the programme should be punished.

The nearly Rs 4 crore light and sound show of District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) was launched in March 2016 during the Congress-led UDF rule.

The proposal for the programme was mooted by Abdullakutty, who was then a Congress MLA representing Kannur constituency.

He later quit the Congress and joined the BJP.

Vigilance officials said the statement of Abdullakutty was taken as part of the preliminary enquiry launched into the alleged irregularities in the fund sanctioned for organising the light and sound show programme at the fort here for tourism promotion.

Talking to reporters, the BJP leader said he also suspects corruption in organising the programme and urged the government to carry out a detailed investigation into it.

Abdullakutty said the show was organised on the basis of a proposal mooted by him as MLA but denied any role in fund management.

A detailed investigation should be carried out into the roles of politicians and officials in committing financial irregularities in connection with the show, he said.

''I had no role in the fund management. The role of the then tourism minister and the officials in the tourism department who had invited the tender for organising the programme should be investigated,'' he added.

The much-hyped show was closed down just after its inauguration in March, 2016, just a month ahead of the polls to the state assembly.

The CPI(M) had then alleged that the inauguration of the partly-completed project was an election gimmick of the UDF government headed by Oommen Chandy.

The DTPC organised the show to feature the history of the Arakkal and Chirakkal rulers of Kannur, the Portuguese, the Dutch and the British colonial powers and Indian independence.

The show was designed and produced by a Bengaluru- based firm.PTI COR TGB SS PTI PTI

