Naqvi slams opposition over criticism of Covid vaccination drive

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday accused opposition parties of causing ''confusion and commotion'' on COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

He said those creating fear about vaccination are not only ''enemies'' of people's health but also the country.

Naqvi was addressing BJP workers in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district.

Opposition parties have been critical of the government's vaccination programme and overall handling of the pandemic.

Naqvi said instead of creating confidence among people, some political parties are creating ''confusion and commotion'' about vaccination, according to a statement.

Rather than becoming a part of the solution, some parties are spreading ''political pollution'' during the pandemic. They are trying to use a national calamity as a ''political opportunity'', he alleged.

Naqvi said when the Covid outbreak began around March 2020, India had negligible treatment facilities. But now, after one year, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked effectively to ensure facilities and resources to tackle all challenges.

Now, two ''Made in India'' vaccines are available and more than 22 crore people have been vaccinated so far, while the country has more than 2,500 coronavirus testing labs with a daily capacity of 20 lakh tests.

He said the government and the society have worked together to defeat the pandemic and the country is now coming out of the crisis, according to the statement.

The Union minister took stock of the ongoing vaccination drive in various parts of Rampur. He also inaugurated a Covid vaccination centre for people over 18 years at the primary health centre, Chamraua and interacted with doctors, other health workers and those who came to get vaccinated, the statement said.

Naqvi also held a review meeting with senior administrative and health department officials regarding the measures being taken to tackle the pandemic in the district and provide relief to those affected by coronavirus.

