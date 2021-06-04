Left Menu

Decision to remove candidates from Iran election to be reviewed

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 04-06-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 16:00 IST
Decision to remove candidates from Iran election to be reviewed
Iran's Guardian Council said on Friday that the vetting body will soon announce a review of candidates barred from this month's presidential vote following the Supreme Leader's intervention.

"The orders of the Supreme Leader are final and his ruling must be obeyed. The Guardian Council will soon announce its opinion, acknowledging that it is not immune to error," council spokesman Abbas Ali Kadkhodai said in a tweet.

