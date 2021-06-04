Left Menu

Hong Kong judiciary says British judge to step down from city's top court

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 04-06-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 17:09 IST
  • China

The Hong Kong judiciary said on Friday that British judge Brenda Hale will step down from the city's Court of Final Appeal on July 29 when her three-year term expires, due to personal reasons.

Hale, a former president of Britain's Supreme Court, was appointed to serve as a non-permanent judge by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in March 2018.

