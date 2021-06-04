Hong Kong judiciary says British judge to step down from city's top court
The Hong Kong judiciary said on Friday that British judge Brenda Hale will step down from the city's Court of Final Appeal on July 29 when her three-year term expires, due to personal reasons.
Hale, a former president of Britain's Supreme Court, was appointed to serve as a non-permanent judge by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in March 2018.
