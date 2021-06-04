Left Menu

Putin tells authorities to prepare way for foreigners to get vaccinated in Russia for a fee

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 17:13 IST
Putin tells authorities to prepare way for foreigners to get vaccinated in Russia for a fee
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he had ordered Russia's authorities to prepare the ground for foreign citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Russia for a fee.

Putin made the comments at Russia's annual economic conference in St Petersburg.

Russia has approved four vaccines for domestic use, of which the most widely used is Sputnik V. It is administered in two doses, with a gap of 21 days between each shot.

