Raj guv asks govt to probe Covid vaccine 'wastage'

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-06-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 17:35 IST
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday asked the state government to conduct a high-level inquiry into media reports on the alleged wastage of Covid vaccines. Mishra wrote a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, drawing his attention towards news reports about the wastage of vaccines and seeking a high-level inquiry in the matter, an official release said.

“He also asked the government to prepare an effective action plan to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the state and take action to make use of each dose of the vaccine as a protective shield for each person,” the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

