German official rebukes Hungary for blocking EU criticism of China

Hungary's decision to block a European Union statement criticizing China's Hong Kong policy was condemned on Friday by a senior German official, who said the EU's common foreign and security policy was being undermined by a failure of unanimity. "Hungary again blocked an EU statement on Hong Kong. Three weeks ago it was in the Middle East. Common foreign and security policy cannot work based on a blocking policy," German Foreign Office State Secretary Miguel Berger wrote on Twitter.

"We need a serious debate on ways to manage dissent, including qualified majority voting." Hungary blocked an EU statement in April criticizing China's new security law in Hong Kong, undermining the bloc's efforts to confront Beijing's curbing of freedoms in the former British colony.

Advertisement

Last month, Budapest refused to ratify a new EU trade and development accord with African, Caribbean, and Pacific countries, as well as declining to support an EU call for a ceasefire in violence between Israel and the Palestinians. As part of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's quest to promote what he describes as traditional Christian family values, Budapest has also pushed against any use of the phrase "gender equality" in EU statements.

The European Commission on Friday declined to comment on the latest veto. Frustration that one member state can block joint EU positions on international issues has long been present, but previous attempts to replace requirements for unanimous decisions with a simple majority have failed.

Still, for as long as EU countries hope to be able to agree on a joint position behind closed doors, they usually tend to shy away from naming and shaming their peers in public. The comments from Berlin indicate growing frustration with Budapest, which is increasingly emboldened to clash with the bloc on key principles of liberal Western democracies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)