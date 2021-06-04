Left Menu

Milkha Singh stable in ICU, gets call from PM

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-06-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 18:26 IST
Milkha Singh stable in ICU, gets call from PM
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh is ''better and more stable'' as he battles COVID-19 in the ICU of the PGIMER hospital here and also received a phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquiring about his health on Friday.

In a statement, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) said that Milkha is better than Thursday when he was brought to the hospital with dipping levels of oxygen.

''On the basis of his medical parameters today, his condition has been observed better and more stable than yesterday,'' PGIMER's official spokesperson, Prof Ashok Kumar, said.

Kumar said that Milkha is being closely monitored by a team of three doctors at PGIMER.

Earlier in the day, Milkha's son Jeev too said that his father was stable and thanked the PM for calling his father.

''Many thanks to Prime Minister@narendramodi for taking time out of his busy schedule and call dad to find out about his health,'' Jeev said in a tweet.

Modi on Friday spoke to Milkha and expressed hope that the iconic former athlete will be back soon to ''bless and inspire athletes, who will be participating in the Tokyo Olympics'' Milkha was discharged from a private hospital in Mohali on Sunday last where he received treatment for the infection.

He, however, continued to be on oxygen support at home also.

Milkha's 82-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur, who had also contracted COVID-19 days after her husband got the infected, continues to be in the ICU of the Fortis hospital.

The Fortis hospital had earlier said that the couple were being treated for COVID pneumonia.

Jeev had reached Chandigarh from Dubai on May 22. His elder sister, Mona Milkha Singh, who is a physician in the United States, has also reached here.

Milkha is suspected to have contracted the infection from a house help.

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold-medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance remains the fourth-place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics.

His timing at the Italian capital was a national record for 38 years till Paramjeet Singh broke it in 1998.

He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021