US Domestic News Roundup: Chicago to reopen fully on June 11, mayor says; U.S. House Democrats propose $547 billion surface transport plan and more

East L.A., the cradle of Mexican American culture, seeks greater independence

East Los Angeles is home to Mexican American success stories from boxer Oscar De La Hoya to rock stars Los Lobos to the overachieving calculus students depicted in the 1988 film "Stand and Deliver." Yet for all its fame and vibrancy, the almost entirely Latino community of 120,000 people suffers from an identity crisis, if not a political one. The 7.4-square-mile (19-square-km) area is not its own city nor part of the city of Los Angeles but rather an unincorporated area of Los Angeles County.

Chicago to reopen fully on June 11, mayor says

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Thursday that she has moved up the city's timetable for a full reopening from coronavirus restrictions to match the rest of the state of Illinois. Lightfoot's earlier plan was to allow bars, restaurants, hotels and sports stadiums to open to full capacity on July 4. However, she said on Thursday the city was ready to join the rest of the state in lifting all capacity restrictions on June 11.

Biden outlines plan to quickly share 25 million COVID-19 vaccines with world

The White House laid out a plan for the United States to share 25 million surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to the world, with the first shots shipping as soon as Thursday, and said it would ease other countries' access to U.S.-made supplies for vaccine production. President Joe Biden said the United States would give the vaccines without expectation of political favors in return. The dose shipments are the first of some 80 million COVID-19 vaccines that Biden has pledged to provide internationally this month as concern grows about the huge disparity in vaccination rates between advanced economies and developing countries.

Minneapolis crews clearing intersection where George Floyd was murdered

Work crews in Minneapolis on Thursday took down barricades that had stopped most vehicles from driving through the intersection where George Floyd was murdered by a police officer just over a year ago, though activists quickly replaced them with makeshift barriers. Some activists oppose the city's effort to reopen the intersection at Chicago Avenue and 38th Street to vehicles. It has been closed off since the murder, a kind of autonomous zone in the middle of the city known as George Floyd Square.

U.S. House Democrats propose $547 billion surface transport plan

A group of key U.S. House Democrats were to introduce legislation on Friday to authorize $547 billion in additional spending over five years on surface transport, a plan that would mostly go to fixing existing U.S. roads and bridges and increase funding for passenger rail and transit. House Transportation and Infrastructure chairman Peter DeFazio said in a statement the proposal seizes on a "once-in-a-generation opportunity to move our transportation planning out of the 1950s and toward our clean energy future."

Racing to salvage infrastructure deal, Biden to reconvene with Republican negotiator

President Joe Biden will meet with the main Republican negotiator on infrastructure spending on Friday as they try to craft a deal that can satisfy their sharply divided camps. Biden is set to speak with Senator Shelley Moore Capito just days after offering to scrap his proposed corporate tax hike in order to salvage hopes of a bipartisan deal.

Landlord groups urge U.S. Supreme Court to end pandemic eviction ban

A group of landlords on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to issue an order that would effectively end the federal government's national ban on residential evictions during the coronavirus pandemic. In an emergency petition, the landlord groups said a May 5 lower court decision nullifying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction moratorium should go into effect immediately.

Liberal Democrats restless over Biden's infrastructure talks with Republicans

Progressive Democrats in the U.S. Congress are getting uneasy with President Joe Biden's push for a bipartisan infrastructure deal, warning they could block an agreement that falls short of what they think the country needs. Biden has spent weeks in negotiations with Senate Republicans aiming at a sweeping package that would address the nation's roads and bridges, as well as boost spending on schools and health care. He has whittled his plan down to $1.7 trillion from $2.3 trillion, still well above Republicans' latest $928 billion offer.

Explainer-What is 'ranked-choice voting,' the new system for New York's mayoral election?

When New York City voters go to the polls on June 22 to select their party's mayoral nominee, they will fill out a new kind of ballot that allows them to pick up to five candidates in order of preference in a system known as ranked-choice voting. What is ranked-choice voting (RCV)?

F. Lee Bailey, lawyer at O.J. Simpson 'trial of the century,' dies at 87

F. Lee Bailey, who brought drama, swagger and cunning to the courtroom in representing football star O.J. Simpson, heiress Patty Hearst and the "Boston Strangler" suspect before his career ended in disbarment, died on Thursday. He was 87. Bailey died in Georgia, said Peter Horstmann, an attorney and former associate. Bailey was in a hospice there, TMZ quoted his son as saying

