Left Menu

Modi speaks to Mauritius counterpart to condole Anerood Jugnauth's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday spoke to his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth to convey condolences at the death of his father and veteran leader Anerood Jugnauth.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 19:04 IST
Modi speaks to Mauritius counterpart to condole Anerood Jugnauth's demise
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday spoke to his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth to convey condolences at the death of his father and veteran leader Anerood Jugnauth. ''I called @MauritiusPM Pravind Jugnauth to convey heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Sir Anerood Jugnauth. He will be remembered as one of the tallest leaders of the Indian Ocean Region and a principal architect of India's special friendship with Mauritius,'' Modi tweeted. Anerood Jugnauth, a former Mauritius prime minister, passed away on Thursday. In a tweet on that day, Modi had described Anerood Jugnauth, who was given India's second highest civilian honour Padma Vibhushan, as a statesman who was the architect of modern Mauritius.

''A proud Pravasi Bharatiya, he helped forge the special bilateral relationship that will benefit from his legacy,'' he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021