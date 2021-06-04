Left Menu

Bihar BJP expels MLC Tunna Pandey for 'remarks against the party lines'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday expelled MLC Tunna Pandey with immediate effect for his recent remarks against the party lines.

Bihar BJP MLC Tunna Pandey (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday expelled MLC Tunna Pandey with immediate effect for his recent remarks against the party lines. "Bihar MLC Tunna Pandey has been expelled from the party for his recent statements against the party lines," said Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal.

In a letter addressed to Pandey, Jaiswal said: "Bihar BJP Disciplinary Committee president Vinay Singh had issued a show cause notice to you over your remarks against the party line. Despite this, you again made statements which were against the party lines and proved that you place yourself above the party. So, the party is expelling you with immediate effect." On Wednesday, Pandey had made serious allegations against Janta Dal United (JD-U) supremo and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying he would expose Kumar's involvement in 2009 liquor scam and then Kumar will have to go to jail.

Reacting to Pandey's allegations, the Bihar BJP's disciplinary committee on Thursday served a show cause notice to him for making a controversial remark against CM Nitish Kumar after the JD-U took a strong stand against the BJP MLC's remarks. Speaking to ANI, Pandey had said, "Let the right time come. I will come with all the facts, figures and proof on how Nitish Kumar gave birth to the 2009 liquor scam through his own people. This is the reason why he put a ban on liquor in Bihar. Once these charges are proved, as Lalu ji went to jail in fodder scam, Nitish Kumar too will go to jail for the liquor scam. My allegations are true. You can even start an inquiry into this matter. Everybody will come to know about the truth." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

