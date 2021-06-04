Centre's wrong policies responsible for slow pace of vaccination in Raj: Dotasra

Lashing out at the central government for its vaccination policy, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Friday alleged that its wrong policies have slowed down the pace of the inoculation drive in the state.

He also said that the BJP is making false allegations against the Congress-ruled states over Covid vaccine wastage.

“Centre's wrong policies are responsible for the slow pace of vaccination in the state. The vaccine is being purchased by the central government from the companies for Rs 150, whereas the same vaccine is being available to the states at a cost of Rs 300 and Rs 400,” Dotasra told reporters here.

He said that despite giving Rs 100 crore to two vaccine companies, the state government is not getting enough vaccines for the youths.

Dotasra said the youths had voted for the BJP government at the Centre but it is shunning its responsibility to vaccinate them against coronavirus.

“This way, the BJP government at the Center has betrayed the youth,” he added.

Dotasra said to divert the attention of the people, the BJP is levelling false allegations against Congress governments in states over vaccine wastage.

He said as per the government of India guidelines, 10 percent vaccine wastage is allowed. Against the national average, the vaccine wastage rate in the state of Rajasthan is two percent, he added.

The Congress leader also accused the Centre of procuring defective ventilators from the PM CARES fund.

Earlier in the day, Dotasra handed over a representation addressed to the President of India to Governor Kalraj Mishra demanding free universal vaccination.

Congress MLAs and local leaders of the party also handed copies of the representation to the district collectors in their respective areas.

