U.S. labor secretary cites "good, solid" jobs report -CNBC interview
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 19:24 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary Marty Walsh welcomed a "good, solid" jobs report on Friday and predicted more Americans would get back to work in the next couple of months as the coronavirus pandemic wanes with increased vaccinations.
Walsh said in an interview with CNBC the jobs report shows U.S. President Joe Biden's economic plan is working and "we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel." He added U.S. officials are keeping a close eye on inflation.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- Marty Walsh
- U.S.
- CNBC
- Americans
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kremlin coy on Putin-Biden summit after 'positive' diplomatic talks
Kremlin says Russia-U.S. talks a 'positive signal' for Putin-Biden summit
EU ministers seek to cement trade ties with Biden team
Biden and Netanyahu face rough early test of relationship
Biden's pattern with Israel: public support, private scolds