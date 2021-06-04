Putin says Europe slow to approve Russia's COVID vaccine because of 'battle for money'
President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Europe was slow to approve Russia's vaccine against COVID-19 because of a "battle for money" and that commercial interests were being put ahead of the welfare of European citizens.
He made the comments at an annual economic forum in St Petersburg.
