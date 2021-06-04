Putin says U.S. sanctions against Russia driven by domestic political competition
President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that U.S. sanctions against Russia were driven by domestic political competition in the United States and were an "enigma" to Moscow.
Putin, who was speaking at an annual economic forum in St Petersburg, said the United States was open about wanting to hold back Russia's development.
