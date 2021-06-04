SAD (Sanyukt) announces outfit’s structure

The SAD (Sanyukt), floated last month after the dissolution of Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Democratic) and ex-MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura-led SAD(Taksali), on Friday made several key appointments of its office bearers.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukta) appointed a total of seven senior vice president and 12 general secretaries besides two political advisors, spelling out its organisational structure, senior party leaders Nidharak Singh Brar and Karnail Singh Peermohammad said in a statement.

Following its formation, Dhindsa was made its president and Brahmpura its patron.

Among the new appointees, Harmanjeet Singh was appointed the president of party’s Delhi unit, for which 27 secretaries were appointed and a 46-member working committee was formed.

“The appointment of the district presidents and different other wings would be made later by Brahmpura and Dhindsa in consultation with each other,” Brar and Peermohammad said in the joint statement.

Both Brar and Peermohammad are among the 12 general secretaries of the party.

The newly appointed senior vice presidents of the party include former ministers Sewa Singh Sekhwan and Jagdish Singh Garcha and former deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh of Punjab assembly.

The party's new general secretaries also include former MLA Ranjit Singh Talwandi.

SAD (Sanyukt) was formed last month after the dissolution of SAD (Taksali) formed by Brahmpura and SAD (Democratic), launched earlier by Dhindsa.

Dhindsa and Brahmpura, who were expelled from the SAD earlier for revolting against its leadership, had in April announced to float a new party after dissolving their political outfits.

