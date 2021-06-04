Left Menu

SAD (Sanyukt) announces outfit’s structure

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-06-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 19:49 IST
SAD (Sanyukt) announces outfit’s structure
  • Country:
  • India

The SAD (Sanyukt), floated last month after the dissolution of Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Democratic) and ex-MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura-led SAD(Taksali), on Friday made several key appointments of its office bearers.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukta) appointed a total of seven senior vice president and 12 general secretaries besides two political advisors, spelling out its organisational structure, senior party leaders Nidharak Singh Brar and Karnail Singh Peermohammad said in a statement.

Following its formation, Dhindsa was made its president and Brahmpura its patron.

Among the new appointees, Harmanjeet Singh was appointed the president of party’s Delhi unit, for which 27 secretaries were appointed and a 46-member working committee was formed.

“The appointment of the district presidents and different other wings would be made later by Brahmpura and Dhindsa in consultation with each other,” Brar and Peermohammad said in the joint statement.

Both Brar and Peermohammad are among the 12 general secretaries of the party.

The newly appointed senior vice presidents of the party include former ministers Sewa Singh Sekhwan and Jagdish Singh Garcha and former deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh of Punjab assembly.

The party's new general secretaries also include former MLA Ranjit Singh Talwandi.

SAD (Sanyukt) was formed last month after the dissolution of SAD (Taksali) formed by Brahmpura and SAD (Democratic), launched earlier by Dhindsa.

Dhindsa and Brahmpura, who were expelled from the SAD earlier for revolting against its leadership, had in April announced to float a new party after dissolving their political outfits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021