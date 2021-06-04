Left Menu

42 IAS officers including many DCs transferred in Haryana

Among those transferred include Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Sharandeep Kaur Brar who was made commissioners of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation, an official statement said.Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran administrator and Hisars Urban Estate additional director Amarjit Singh Mann was posted as the Charkhi Dadri DC.Gurgaon Municipal Corporations Commissioner and Gurgaon-based Shri Mata Sheetla Devi Shrine Boards Chief Administrator Vinay Pratap Singh was posted in his place in Hisar.Kaithal DC Sujan Singh was made AYUSH director.

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Haryana Government on Friday transferred of 42 IAS officers, including many deputy commissioners, with immediate effect. Among those transferred include Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Sharandeep Kaur Brar who was made commissioners of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation, an official statement said.

Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran administrator and Hisar’s Urban Estate additional director Amarjit Singh Mann was posted as the Charkhi Dadri DC.

Gurgaon Municipal Corporation’s Commissioner and Gurgaon-based Shri Mata Sheetla Devi Shrine Board’s Chief Administrator Vinay Pratap Singh was posted in his place in Hisar.

Kaithal DC Sujan Singh was made AYUSH director. Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, also the chief administrator of Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board was posted as Gurgaon Municipal Corporation’s commissioner besides the chief administrator of Shri Mata Sheetla Devi Shrine Board there.

Ambala DC Ashok Kumar Sharma has been posted as Haryana State Warehousing Corporation Ltd’s managing director. Charkhi Dadri DC Rajesh Jogpal was made HSVP’s administrator, Hisar and additional director, Urban Estate, Hisar.

Sonipat DC Shyam Lal Poonia was made Jhajjar DC.

Urban Estates Department Special Secretary and Yamunanagar DC Mukul Kumar, who was also the member secretary of the Haryana Backward Classes Commission has been posted as Kurukshetra DC.

The other officers who have been transferred include Mahavir Kaushik, Narhari Singh Banger, Pradeep Kumar, Dhirendra Khadgata, Dharmender Singh, Sushil Sarwan, Shakti Singh, Pradeep Dahiya, Anish Yadav, Manoj Kumar and Vikram.

