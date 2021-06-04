Jaunpur jail inmates go on rampage after inmate’s death

The Jaunpur district prison inmates on Friday went on a rampage, vandalising the jail hospital and setting the jail kitchen on fire after the death of a convict due to illness, an official said.

The rampaging and stone-pelting prisoners could be brought under control only after the district magistrate and police superintendent rushed to the jail with a heavy police force, which fired dozens of tear gas shells.

The trouble erupted after Bagish Mishra alias Sarpanch, a lifer in a murder case, died on the way to the district hospital from the jail’s, District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said.

A resident of Banidih village under the Rampur police station area was serving a life term following his conviction in a murder case on January 6, they said, adding he suffered from blood sugar and blood pressure.

As his condition deteriorated on Thursday night, the jail administration earlier shifted him to the jail hospital, the DM said.

As the condition remained critical, he was rushed to the district hospital but died on the way, he said.

On coming to know of Bagish's death, the prisoners created ruckus and started pelting stones alleging negligence in his treatment, Verma said, adding they also started vandalizing the jail premises and someone among them set the jail kitchen on fire.

Verma said tear gas shells were used to bring the situation under control. There are about 1,000 prisoners in the jail and the situation has been brought under control.

Action is being taken against those involved in vandalism and arson, he said, adding the body of the deceased prisoner will be handed over to his relatives after the post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased alleged negligence by the jail administration saying he could have been saved had he been given treatment in time.

