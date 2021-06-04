FICCI launches multilingual mass media awareness campaign about COVID-19

Industry chamber FICCI on Friday said it has launched a multilingual mass media awareness campaign about COVID-19-appropriate behaviour — 'Corona Ko Harana Hai',.

The campaign will be featured across the country through TV, print, radio and digital media, with the slogan ''Har ghar ne thaana hai, Corona ko harana hai'', it said.

Advertisement

A communication plan in different languages, featuring celebrities including Akshay Kumar in Hindi, Marathi and Punjabi; Arya in Tamil; Chiranjeevi in Telugu; and Punit Rajkumar in Kannada, among others, has been created.

''The second wave of the pandemic has been dreadful — its intensity and virality calls for urgent collective action,'' it said.

FICCI added that this is a crucial period to scale vaccinations and implement an effective preventive programme to ensure that ''we are prepared for the future and minimise the impact of the virus on lives and livelihoods''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)