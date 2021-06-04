Left Menu

FICCI launches multilingual mass media awareness campaign about COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 21:35 IST
FICCI launches multilingual mass media awareness campaign about COVID-19
  • Country:
  • India

Industry chamber FICCI on Friday said it has launched a multilingual mass media awareness campaign about COVID-19-appropriate behaviour — 'Corona Ko Harana Hai',.

The campaign will be featured across the country through TV, print, radio and digital media, with the slogan ''Har ghar ne thaana hai, Corona ko harana hai'', it said.

A communication plan in different languages, featuring celebrities including Akshay Kumar in Hindi, Marathi and Punjabi; Arya in Tamil; Chiranjeevi in Telugu; and Punit Rajkumar in Kannada, among others, has been created.

''The second wave of the pandemic has been dreadful — its intensity and virality calls for urgent collective action,'' it said.

FICCI added that this is a crucial period to scale vaccinations and implement an effective preventive programme to ensure that ''we are prepared for the future and minimise the impact of the virus on lives and livelihoods''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID-19; NBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021