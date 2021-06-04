Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 21:57 IST
Congress sets up ad hoc committee for its Sikkim unit
Congress president Sonia Gandhi has set up an ad hoc committee for the party's Sikkim unit with P L Gurung and Dorjee Wangdi Bhutia as advisers and Gopal Chettri as chairman.

The members of the ad hoc committee include Karma Tashi Bhutia, Sumitra Rai, Gyurmik Yauseel, Mangal Limboo, T R Guragai, Sandup Lepcha, Tika Sharma and Kamla Rai.

Besides, all office bearers of the Sikkim Pradesh Congress Committee, all of its frontal heads and chairpersons of all cells and departments are also members of the ad hoc committee, a statement from the party said.

The Congress' Sikkim unit president Bharat Basnett had resigned in September last year due to differences with the party leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

