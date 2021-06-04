Centre gives 9,750 more vials of Amphotericin-B to Karnataka

Bengaluru, June 4 (PTI): Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda on Friday said an additional 9,750 vials of Amphotericin-B medicines have been allocated to Karnataka.

The drug is vital for treating black fungus infection, which has emerged as a post-COVID-19 complication among those with high diabetes.

''Additional 9,750 vials of Amphotericin-B have been allocated to Karnataka today. Inclusive of today's allocation, a total of 22,460 vials of the drug have been allocated to the State till now,'' Gowda tweeted.

Acknowledging the receipt of Amphotericin-B from the Centre, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told reporters in Hubballi that the drug would be dispatched to the districts based on the requirement.

The Chief Minister was talking to reporters after a meeting with his Cabinet colleagues and officials.

He asked the officials to take all the steps to prevent black fungus infection.

According to him, all the arrangements have been made to fend off the third wave of COVID-19.

In this regard, he insisted upon intensifying the vaccination drive.

