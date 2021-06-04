Left Menu

Centre gives 9,750 more vials of Amphotericin-B to Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 22:51 IST
Centre gives 9,750 more vials of Amphotericin-B to Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru, June 4 (PTI): Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda on Friday said an additional 9,750 vials of Amphotericin-B medicines have been allocated to Karnataka.

The drug is vital for treating black fungus infection, which has emerged as a post-COVID-19 complication among those with high diabetes.

''Additional 9,750 vials of Amphotericin-B have been allocated to Karnataka today. Inclusive of today's allocation, a total of 22,460 vials of the drug have been allocated to the State till now,'' Gowda tweeted.

Acknowledging the receipt of Amphotericin-B from the Centre, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told reporters in Hubballi that the drug would be dispatched to the districts based on the requirement.

The Chief Minister was talking to reporters after a meeting with his Cabinet colleagues and officials.

He asked the officials to take all the steps to prevent black fungus infection.

According to him, all the arrangements have been made to fend off the third wave of COVID-19.

In this regard, he insisted upon intensifying the vaccination drive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID-19; NBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021