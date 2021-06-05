Biden sees ransomware attacks as rising national security concern -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden views increasingly frequent ransomware attacks to be a "rising national security concern," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.

She reiterated that Biden plans to raise the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin when they meet in Geneva on June 16. Some of the hackers have been traced back to Russia.

