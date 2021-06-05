Left Menu

U.S. says Nicaragua should release detained opposition leader

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2021 00:25 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 00:25 IST
U.S. says Nicaragua should release detained opposition leader
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government should immediately release detained opposition leader Cristiana Chamorro and two colleagues, the U.S. State Department said on Friday.

"Their detention on trumped up charges is an abuse of their rights, and it represents an assault on democratic values as well as a clear attempt to thwart free and fair elections," the department said in a statement.

Nicaraguan police stormed into Chamorro's home on Wednesday, dramatically escalating a political battle before November elections in which veteran leftist Ortega is seeking to maintain his grip on power.

