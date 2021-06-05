Left Menu

'TMC posters' seeking social boycott of BJP men create flutter

Our party people across the state are facing various atrocities, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.Claiming that BJP supporters have been rendered homeless at several places due to attack after results of the West Bengal assembly elections were declared, Bhattacharya said that even the Calcutta High Court has taken cognisance of post-poll violence in the state.The Trinamool Congress does not need to indulge in such things.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-06-2021 00:30 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 00:28 IST
'TMC posters' seeking social boycott of BJP men create flutter
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Posters in the name of the ruling Trinamool Congress calling for social boycott of some people said to be BJP workers in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district created a flutter in the state on Friday.

While the BJP alleged that its workers and supporters were being subjected to atrocities of various kinds - from social boycott to attacks - in various parts of West Bengal, the TMC claimed that it has nothing to do with the posters and the saffron party itself is behind the matter.

The posters that appeared at Mahisda in Keshpur area of the district asked shop owners not to sell anything to certain persons and said that they should not even be served tea at tea stalls.

The posters also threatened shop owners of strict action if those diktats were not followed.

The names mentioned in the posters were claimed by the BJP to be its supporters and workers.

The posters appeared in the name of ''Mahisda Sarva Bharatiya Trinamool Congress'' with booth number 176 and 179 printed on them.

''This is nothing new. Our party people across the state are facing various atrocities,'' BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

Claiming that BJP supporters have been rendered homeless at several places due to attack after results of the West Bengal assembly elections were declared, Bhattacharya said that even the Calcutta High Court has taken cognisance of post-poll violence in the state.

''The Trinamool Congress does not need to indulge in such things. People have turned away from the BJP,'' a TMC leader said.

He claimed that the BJP itself is indulging in ''such activities'' in a bid to attract attention.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 Global
4
Indian envoy holds talks over renewable energy, agricultural trade with Kansas Guv

Indian envoy holds talks over renewable energy, agricultural trade with Kans...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021