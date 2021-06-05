'TMC posters' seeking social boycott of BJP men create flutter

Posters in the name of the ruling Trinamool Congress calling for social boycott of some people said to be BJP workers in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district created a flutter in the state on Friday.

While the BJP alleged that its workers and supporters were being subjected to atrocities of various kinds - from social boycott to attacks - in various parts of West Bengal, the TMC claimed that it has nothing to do with the posters and the saffron party itself is behind the matter.

The posters that appeared at Mahisda in Keshpur area of the district asked shop owners not to sell anything to certain persons and said that they should not even be served tea at tea stalls.

The posters also threatened shop owners of strict action if those diktats were not followed.

The names mentioned in the posters were claimed by the BJP to be its supporters and workers.

The posters appeared in the name of ''Mahisda Sarva Bharatiya Trinamool Congress'' with booth number 176 and 179 printed on them.

''This is nothing new. Our party people across the state are facing various atrocities,'' BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

Claiming that BJP supporters have been rendered homeless at several places due to attack after results of the West Bengal assembly elections were declared, Bhattacharya said that even the Calcutta High Court has taken cognisance of post-poll violence in the state.

''The Trinamool Congress does not need to indulge in such things. People have turned away from the BJP,'' a TMC leader said.

He claimed that the BJP itself is indulging in ''such activities'' in a bid to attract attention.

