BJP Bengal chief faces protest of party workers over poll candidate selection

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-06-2021 00:41 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 00:41 IST
The BJPs West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh on Friday faced protests from a section of party workers at Chuchura, who alleged that turncoats were responsible for the saffron brigade's poor showing in the assembly election in Hooghly district.

They demanded that the party leadership remove two senior BJP leaders of Hooghly, including the district president, from their posts.

Ghosh listened to the grievances of the protesters, who claimed that turncoats from the TMC were given BJP tickets for the assembly elections, while those who have toiled for the party for years were ignored.

When one of the protesters alleged that Trinamool Goons attacked party workers in connivance with those two leaders, Ghosh said, ''Everybody is getting beaten up. Even I was beaten up.'' The TMC leadership in Hooghly claimed that the BJP is in a state of disarray.

Protests had erupted before the assembly elections in Hooghly and also in Kolkata over the party giving poll ticket to Rabindranath Bhattacharjee from Singur a day after he joined the saffron brigade leaving the TMC, of which he was a four-time MLA from the constituency.

The seat was won by TMC candidate and Bhattacharjee's bete noire Becharam Manna.

