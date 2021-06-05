Left Menu

Trump's Facebook account suspended for 2 years

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2021 00:56 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 00:56 IST
Trump's Facebook account suspended for 2 years
  • Country:
  • United States

Social media behemoth Facebook on Friday said the account of former US President Donald Trump will remain suspended for two years, and post that period it will re-assess the ban.

Facebook, along with other major media platforms Twitter and YouTube, had suspended Trump's accounts after the Capitol Hill riots, alleging that the Republican leader's rhetoric had instigated the attack.

On January 6, thousands of supporters of outgoing President Trump had stormed the Capitol building and clashed with police, resulting in four deaths, and interrupted a constitutional process by the Congress to affirm the victory of Joe Biden in the November 3 election.

''Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr Trump's suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols. We are suspending his accounts for two years, effective from the date of the initial suspension on January 7 this year,” Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs, Facebook said in a blog post on Friday.

Last month, the Oversight Board -- a quasi-judicial body that makes consequential content moderation decisions on the social media platforms Facebook and Instagram -- upheld the Silicon Valley-based company's suspension of Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts, following his praise for the people engaged in the violence at the Capitol.

But in doing so, the board criticised the open-ended nature of the suspension, stating that ''it was not appropriate for Facebook to impose the indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension.'' ''The board instructed us to review the decision and respond in a way that is clear and proportionate, and made a number of recommendations on how to improve our policies and processes,'' he wrote.

''We are today announcing new enforcement protocols to be applied in exceptional cases such as this, and we are confirming the time-bound penalty consistent with those protocols which we are applying to Mr Trump’s accounts,'' Clegg wrote.

At the end of this two-year period, Facebook said it will look to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has receded. It will evaluate external factors, including instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assembly and other markers of civil unrest. ''If we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety, we will extend the restriction for a set period of time and continue to re-evaluate until that risk has receded,'' he wrote.

''When the suspension is eventually lifted, there will be a strict set of rapidly escalating sanctions that will be triggered if Mr Trump commits further violations in future, up to and including permanent removal of his pages and accounts,'' Clegg wrote.

In a statement, The Oversight Board said it is reviewing Facebook's response to the board's decision in the case involving the former president.

“(We) will offer further comment once this review is complete,” the board said.

Clegg said that in establishing the two-year sanction for severe violations, it considered the need for it to be long enough to allow a safe period of time after the acts of incitement, to be significant enough to be a deterrent to Trump and others from committing such severe violations in future, and to be proportionate to the gravity of the violation itself.

''We know that any penalty we apply — or choose not to apply — will be controversial. There are many people who believe it was not appropriate for a private company like Facebook to suspend an outgoing President from its platform, and many others who believe Mr Trump should have immediately been banned for life,'' Clegg wrote.

''We know today's decision will be criticised by many people on opposing sides of the political divide — but our job is to make a decision in as proportionate, fair and transparent a way as possible, in keeping with the instruction given to us by the Oversight Board,'' he wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 Global
4
Indian envoy holds talks over renewable energy, agricultural trade with Kansas Guv

Indian envoy holds talks over renewable energy, agricultural trade with Kans...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021