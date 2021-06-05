Left Menu

U.S. expresses 'deep concern' about Guatemala anti-corruption backlash

"The Secretary expressed deep concern about any efforts to abolish anti-corruption offices, such as FECI," Price said. President Alejandro Giammattei told Reuters https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/exclusive-guatemalan-president-says-graft-fighter-biased-ahead-harris-visit-2021-06-02 this week he believed FECI's chief had a left-wing agenda that affected his work.

Reuters | Guatemala City | Updated: 05-06-2021 03:42 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 03:42 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed "deep concern" to his Guatemalan counterpart on Friday about efforts to abolish a leading anti-corruption unit in the attorney general's office, a U.S. spokesman said. The call between Blinken and Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo took place ahead of a visit to Guatemala by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris from Sunday. The Biden administration has made the fight against corruption a central plank of its foreign policy strategy.

"We are closely following the recent challenges to anti-corruption efforts in Guatemala," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. Guatemala's Special Prosecutor's Office Against Impunity (FECI), led by prosecutor Juan Francisco Sandoval, has been hit with legal challenges in recent days seeking to declare it unconstitutional.

Sandoval receives vocal backing from Washington. "The Secretary expressed deep concern about any efforts to abolish anti-corruption offices, such as FECI," Price said.

President Alejandro Giammattei told Reuters https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/exclusive-guatemalan-president-says-graft-fighter-biased-ahead-harris-visit-2021-06-02 this week he believed FECI's chief had a left-wing agenda that affected his work. Giammattei says his government is committed to fighting corruption and that he will not interfere with the attorney general's office. Giammattei said he was not involved in the pressure on FECI, despite himself having been imprisoned during a case Sandoval was involved in.

"The preservation of independent institutions that fight corruption and impunity is fundamental to addressing challenges to security, prosperity, and governance in Guatemala," Price said. In a statement, Brolo said the call was part of everyday communications with Washington. He emphasized Guatemala's "firm conviction" in strengthening institutions as a key part of fighting corruption and thanked the U.S. for its support.

