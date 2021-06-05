Left Menu

Former counsel tells Congress of Trump efforts to undercut Russia probe- Democrats

President Donald Trump's ex-White House counsel Don McGahn "shed new light" on the investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 U.S. elections and the pressure the lawyer was under to stymie the federal probe, congressional Democrats said on Friday. McGahn, who served as Trump's presidential lawyer for nearly two years before resigning in October 2018, testified in a day-long, closed-door session before the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2021 05:05 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 05:05 IST
Former counsel tells Congress of Trump efforts to undercut Russia probe- Democrats

President Donald Trump's ex-White House counsel Don McGahn "shed new light" on the investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 U.S. elections and the pressure the lawyer was under to stymie the federal probe, congressional Democrats said on Friday.

McGahn, who served as Trump's presidential lawyer for nearly two years before resigning in October 2018, testified in a day-long, closed-door session before the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee. McGahn appeared under a subpoena issued about two years ago to testify as the committee was looking into allegations of wrong-doing by Trump. Late in 2019, the House voted to impeach Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He was acquitted by the Senate, then under Republican control.

A transcript of McGahn's testimony is due to be made public in coming days. Under an agreement with the Department of Justice, Judiciary Committee members declined to provide specifics of what he said before then. "Mr. McGahn was clearly distressed by President Trump’s refusal to follow his legal advice, again and again, and he shed new light on several troubling events today," committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said in a statement.

Republican Representative Matt Gaetz told reporters that McGahn's testimony provided no new information, however. "The expectation was that Don McGahn would be some sort of essential witness bringing new information worthy of years of litigation and countless taxpayer dollars spent," Gaetz said of Democrats.

Representative Madeleine Dean, a senior Judiciary Committee Democrat, told reporters McGahn "brought to life the pressure he was under, the pressure that other aides were under by the president to direct Rod Rosenstein to oust special counsel (Robert) Mueller." At the time, Rosenstein was serving as deputy attorney general and Mueller was probing Trump and his 2016 presidential campaign.

After a lengthy investigation, Mueller found "numerous links" between the campaign and the Russians and concluded the campaign "expected it would benefit" from Moscow's effort to tilt the vote in Trump's favor. But Mueller said such interactions either did not amount to criminal behavior or would be difficult to prove in court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
3
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021