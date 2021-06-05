Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

NRA to defend against NY attorney general in Manhattan, drops own lawsuit

The National Rifle Association said on Friday it will defend against New York Attorney General Letitia James' attempt to shut it down in a state court in Manhattan, and has withdrawn its own lawsuit seeking to block her efforts. The NRA made the move after a federal judge on May 11 threw out the gun rights group's January bankruptcy case, which he called an improper effort to avoid James' regulatory oversight and gain an "unfair litigation advantage."

Airlines press U.S. on refusal to lift COVID-19 travel restrictions

Major airlines are pressing the United States government on its decision not to move quickly to relax COVID-19 restrictions that block travelers who have been in much of Europe and elsewhere even as other countries began to ease prohibitions. On Monday, the heads of several major airlines as well as the chief executives of Heathrow Airport and industry group the U.S. Travel Association will hold a virtual news conference to push for removal of travel restrictions between the United States and the United Kingdom. On hand will be the CEOs of American Airlines, IAG unit British Airways, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and JetBlue Airways Corp.

U.S. moves to restore endangered species protections weakened under Trump

U.S. officials on Friday announced plans to restore protections for endangered species that were weakened under the Trump administration. In a statement, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service said they would initiate processes in the coming months "to revise, rescind or reinstate" five Endangered Species Act regulations that were finalized under former President Donald Trump.

East L.A., the cradle of Mexican American culture, seeks greater independence

East Los Angeles is home to Mexican American success stories from boxer Oscar De La Hoya to rock stars Los Lobos to the overachieving calculus students depicted in the 1988 film "Stand and Deliver." Yet for all its fame and vibrancy, the almost entirely Latino community of 120,000 people suffers from an identity crisis, if not a political one. The 7.4-square-mile (19-square-km) area is not its own city nor part of the city of Los Angeles but rather an unincorporated area of Los Angeles County.

Conservative firebrand West resigns as Texas Republican leader

Allen West, the chairman of the Republican Party of Texas and a conservative firebrand, said on Friday he was resigning after less than a year on the job. A former one-term Florida congressman and darling of the Tea Party movement, West will remain in his role until a new leader is chosen next month, the state's Republican party said in a statement. No reason for his resignation was given.

Biden rejects new Republican infrastructure offer

President Joe Biden and Republicans entered the weekend sharply at odds over how to craft an infrastructure deal that could satisfy their camps, imperiling the odds of a bipartisan deal. Democrat Biden shot down a new proposal from the main Republican negotiator on infrastructure, Senator Shelley Moore Capito, that increased spending by about $50 billion over their last offer, the White House said.

Pentagon not to allow pride flags to be flown on installations

The Pentagon said on Friday that it would not make an exception to allow U.S. military installations to fly rainbow pride flags in June, keeping a policy set by former President Donald Trump that limited the type of flags that could be flown on bases. Earlier this week, President Joe Biden said that nearly 1,500 of his federal agency appointees identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer, in a proclamation marking the start of Pride Month celebrating the LGBTQ community.

Facebook suspends Trump until 2023, shifts rules for world leaders

Facebook Inc on Friday suspended former U.S. President Donald Trump until at least January 2023 and announced changes to how it will treat world leaders who break the rules on its site. Facebook had suspended Trump's account the day after the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot, determining he had incited violence. That suspension will last at least two years from the date of the initial block and would only be lifted if the risk to public safety has receded, Facebook said on Friday.

Former counsel tells Congress of Trump efforts to undercut Russia probe- Democrats

President Donald Trump's ex-White House counsel Don McGahn "shed new light" on the investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 U.S. elections and the pressure the lawyer was under to stymie the federal probe, congressional Democrats said on Friday. McGahn, who served as Trump's presidential lawyer for nearly two years before resigning in October 2018, testified in a day-long, closed-door session before the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.

JPMorgan freezes donations to Republicans who contested 2020 election

JPMorgan Chase & Co will resume making political donations to U.S. lawmakers but will not give to Republican members of Congress who voted to overturn President Joe Biden's election victory, according to an internal memo on Friday seen by Reuters. The country's largest lender was among many corporations that paused political giving following the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riots when supporters of former president Donald Trump tried to stop Congress from certifying the election.

