Peru's Castillo falls in polls, suggesting photo finish against Fujimori

Peruvian socialist presidential candidate Pedro Castillo slipped further in public opinion polls on Friday, setting up what appeared to be a dead heat against right-wing Keiko Fujimori two days before Sunday's runoff election. In a poll by Ipsos seen by Reuters, Castillo led by 0.9 percentage point, while a poll by CPI, also seen by Reuters, had Fujimori ahead by 0.2 percentage point, the first time the right-wing candidate has led her leftist rival.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 08:59 IST
Peruvian socialist presidential candidate Pedro Castillo slipped further in public opinion polls on Friday, setting up what appeared to be a dead heat against right-wing Keiko Fujimori two days before Sunday's runoff election.

In a poll by Ipsos seen by Reuters, Castillo led by 0.9 percentage point, while a poll by CPI, also seen by Reuters, had Fujimori ahead by 0.2 percentage point, the first time the right-wing candidate has led her leftist rival. The highly polarized election pits Fujimori, the daughter of jailed ex-President Alberto Fujimori, against Castillo, a little-known elementary school teacher and union leader who has campaigned on a socialist platform.

Polls have shown Fujimori catching up to the current statistical tie with Castillo, who has been the favorite since the first round vote in April. The Ipsos poll had a 2.8% error margin while the CPI poll had a 2.5% error margin.

It is illegal within Peru to publish polls during the last week before a presidential election, although those surveys can still be carried out as long as local media do not publish them.

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

