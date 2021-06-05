Himachal Pradesh BJP MLA Narinder Bragta dies of COVID-19

Chief whip in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly and BJP MLA Narinder Bragta died due to COVID-19 at PGI Chandigarh on Saturday morning, his son Chetan Bragta tweeted.

He was 68.

Chetan Bragta, in a tweet, said his father succumbed to the virus after a long struggle against it.

The three-time MLA was also the Chief Whip of the BJP in the state assembly.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had visited PGI Chandigarh on Friday evening to enquire about his health.

Thakur termed his demise an irreparable loss for Himachal Pradesh, especially for Jubbal-Kotkhai.

Narinder Bragta was first time elected to the State Legislative Assembly in 1998 from Shimla Constituency. He was re-elected in December 2007 from Jubbal-Kotkhai.

He remained Minister of State for Horticulture (Independent Charge) 1998-02 and Horticulture, Technical Education and Health Minister from December 30, 2007 to December 2012.

He was re-elected to the 13th Vidhan Sabha from Jubbal-Kotkhai for the third term in December 2017.

